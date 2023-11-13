9to5Toys Daily: November 13, 2023 – M2 Mac mini $500, Apple Pencil 2 $89, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/11/9to5Toys-Daily-111323-11.16 AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Lockly beats Black Friday deal on its biometric smart l...
Apply for 1,000 jobs at the same time with LazyApply fo...
Roku’s early Black Friday deals drop 4K Streaming Sti...
adidas Early Black Friday Sale cuts an extra 50% off fu...
Fall Prime Day pricing returns on Samsung’s 4TB T...
Samsung’s 4TB 7,450MB/s 990 PRO SSD drops to $25...
NEBULA’s solar portable 1080p projector casts up ...
Gift Ninja’s 9-piece Foodi NeverDull knife block ...
Load more...
Show More Comments