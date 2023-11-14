Macy’s Early Black Friday Sale takes up to 65% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia, more

The Macy’s Early Black Friday Sale is live and offering up to 65% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Nautica, Columbia, Cole Haan, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Luxury Half-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $90. That’s down from its original rate of $125 and it will be a classic in your wardrobe for years to come. This style has a fashionable chest logo and you can choose from several versatile color options. Plus, you can pair it with jeans, chino pants, joggers, and more. If you’re on the hunt for a great Christmas gift, this would be a fantastic option for any age. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Columbia Powder Lite Water Resistant Jacket $100 (Orig. $160)
- TH 1/4-Zip Mock Neck Sweater $40 (Orig. $90)
- Ralph Lauren Luxury Half-Zip Pullover $90 (Orig. $125)
- Nautica J-Class Classic Half-Zip $50 (Orig. $80)
- Ralph Lauren Jersey Hooded T-Shirt $50 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Michael Kors Faux-Fur Hooded Puffer Coat $132 (Orig. $330)
- Jones New York Quilted Jacket $80 (Orig. $200)
- Tommy Hilfiger Stand Collar Vest $48 (Orig. $120)
- Ralph Lauren Quilted Coat $78 (Orig. $195)
- Cole Haan Quilted Box Coat $140 (Orig. $350)
- …and even more deals…
