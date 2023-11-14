Macy’s Early Black Friday Sale takes up to 65% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia, more

Ali Smith -
65% off from $5

The Macy’s Early Black Friday Sale is live and offering up to 65% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Nautica, Columbia, Cole Haan, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Luxury Half-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $90. That’s down from its original rate of $125 and it will be a classic in your wardrobe for years to come. This style has a fashionable chest logo and you can choose from several versatile color options. Plus, you can pair it with jeans, chino pants, joggers, and more. If you’re on the hunt for a great Christmas gift, this would be a fantastic option for any age. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

