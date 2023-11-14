Polar introduces Black Week: Up to 50% off Polar Pacer Pro, heart rate monitors, more

In its biggest sale event of the year, Polar’s Black Week is live and available through December 3. You can snag stellar deals for up to 50% off for the exercise enthusiast in your life with one of Polar’s advanced multisport watches, heart rate sensors, mounts, and more. Our favorite deal listed in the Polar Black Week is 50% off the Polar Pacer Pro, now coming in at $164.98 shipped, down from $320.95. Head below to learn more about this advanced sports watch and other deals available during Polar’s Black Week.

The Polar Pacer Pro, now $164.90, is an advanced GPS sports watch, perfect for anyone wanting to learn more about their body and recovery whether they’re into running, weight training, cycling, and an additional 150+ sports. Features of the Polar Pacer Pro include an integrated barometer, a high-performance core processor, GPS, and a long-life battery that will hold up to 100 hours of usage. Additionally, you can see how well your body recovers with the quality, duration, and time spent in each sleep stage tracked. The Polar Pacer Pro is ultra-light, making it extra comfortable on your wrist, and is available in six colorways, including Snow White, Autumn Maroon, Gold Dust, Carbon Gray, and Aurora Green. The watch has a bright display for optimal readability, no matter the condition you find yourself in, allowing you to see your stats clearly.

Some other favorite pieces of ours during Polar Black Week include:

Polar Vantage M2 – $149.98 (reg. $299.95)

(reg. $299.95) Polar Grit X Pro – $264.98 (reg. $529.95)

(reg. $529.95) Polar H10 Heart Rate Sensor – $62.97 (reg. $89.95)

(reg. $89.95) Polar Verity Sense Heart Rate Sensor – $79.96 (reg. $99.95)

(reg. $99.95) Polar Sport Watch Bike Mount – $15.96 (reg. $19.95)

More on the Polar Pacer Pro:

You dream. You plan. You train. And now you want to take the sports you compete in more seriously. Polar Pacer Pro is a new-generation sports watch for serious training. It has a new integrated antenna design for improved GPS tracking, training tools you’ll actually use, plus personalized recovery and sleep apps that increase your chances of performing at the your best. With ultra-light design, bright display, and barometer, you can harness your power to compete in any sport.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!