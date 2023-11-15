Hoka Rincon 3 running shoe now 21% off, plus select gear hits new markdowns

Hoka’s popular running and training shoe, the Rincon 3, today hit a new markdown just in time for holiday gift shopping. Originally priced $125, the Rincon 3 is now $99 shipped for members ($108 shipped for non-members). The Hoka Rincon 3 is a versatile, lightweight trainer that can be used for weight training, long-distance running, performance training, race prep, and more. The Rincon 3 comes in a wide range of colorways and two widths. Not only is this fan-favorite on sale at 21% off, but select Hoka accessories and gear are now on sale as well. Keep reading to learn more about the Hoka Rincon 3.

Coming in Hoka’s signature color palettes, the Rincon 3 is available in sixteen colorways for women and 21 colorways for men – it’s colorful, bright, and perfect for the exercise enthusiast in your life. Features of the Hoka Rincon 3 include a mesh upper body, an asymmetrical tongue, and a compression-molded foam insole. The shoe is no frills, designed to provide you with the support that you need, and nothing else. The Rincon 3’s protective cushion allows you to maintain a responsive toe-off anytime you want to increase speed. It’s an extremely centered and ultra-light shoe, touting a breathable cushion-to-weight throughout. Weighing in at 7.8 ounces, the Hoka Rincon 3 helps aid in a soft, smooth, and stable ride, whether you’re training for a marathon or walking your dog. Marked down from $125 to $99 in both men’s and women’s, get your Rincon 3’s fast, as these are sure to go quickly.

Some other newly-marked down Hoka accessories we are loving right now:

All Gender Crew Run Sock – $14.99 (reg. $18)

(reg. $18) Men’s Half Zip – $69.99 (reg. $88)

(reg. $88) Women’s Half Zip – $69.99 (reg. $88)

(reg. $88) All Gender Packable Trail Hat – $19.99 (reg. $24)

(reg. $24) Women’s Tank – $32.99 (reg. $42)

More on Hoka Rincon 3:

Delivering the best cushion-to-weight ratio on the market, the Rincon 3 returns in a stupefyingly light silhouette. This redesign features an asymmetrical tongue, thinner pull tab and a vented-mesh upper for ultimate breathability. Our extra-light midsole foam sports aggressive cutouts and enhanced rubber coverage for improved durability.

