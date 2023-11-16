Today’s best Android app deals: Bridge Constructor Portal, Truberbrook, more

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are ready and joining a host of now live Google Black Friday deals. Highlight hardware deals include Google’s Nest Hub Max, Google’s Pixel Stand (2nd Gen), Pixel Fold, the Google Pixel Tablet, and the first deals on Google Pixel 8/Pro, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Bridge Constructor Portal, Bridge Constructor: TWD, In Between, The Inner World, Truberbrook, Pixel Heroes, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles.

Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.