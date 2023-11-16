Google Pixel 8/Pro see first discounts as Black Friday discounts go live from $549 (Reg. $699+)

Black Friday 2023 pricing has now arrived on the new Google Pixel 8 Pro. Dropping at Amazon, you can score the unlocked 128GB smartphone for $799 shipped. It lands from the usual $999 price tag with $200 in savings attached, while making its debut as the first and only price cut we’ve seen. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review, and further detail the experience below the fold. There’s also the first Google Pixel 8 deal!

Google’s new Pixel 8 Pro just launched back in October and is now finally seeing a chance to save without having to trade-in a device. It comes powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which enables all of the company’s AI tech this time around leveraged by the photo and video editor with a new 6.7-inch Super Actua display also making the cut. Around back are four refreshed cameras, too.

The Google Pixel 8 on the other hand is continuing the savings with an all-time low of its own. Also on sale at Amazon, the smartphone now sells for $549 across all three colors and drops from its typical $699 going rate. This is $150 off and matching the Pixel 8 Pro discount in being the only offer we’ve seen so far. Not to mention, it’s also the advertised Black Friday discount, so you can lock-in your order now ahead of time.

Pixel 8 sports the same Tensor G3 chip and all of the Magic Eraser tech it enables, just in a smaller package. There’s a 6.2-inch Actua display that lacks the adaptive refresh rate found on its Pro counterpart, but is largely the small smartphone in a smaller body. We called this approach to a flagship handset “the small phone of our dreams” in our hands-on review over at 9to5Google.

All of the other best Google deals are already highlighted in our feature from yesterday. They’ll be going live throughout the day, and you’ll find coverage of them over in our Google guide.

Google Pixel 8 Pro features:

Meet Pixel 8 Pro, the all-pro phone engineered by Google. It’s sleek, sophisticated, powerful, and secure. And with Google AI, you can do more, even faster. The triple camera system includes a dedicated 5x telephoto lens, improved autofocus, and full-resolution photography with Pro controls. And the all-day battery charges faster than ever.

