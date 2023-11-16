Google Pixel Tablet falls to $399 all-time low (Reg. $499), plus extra Speaker Dock at $112

A new all-time low is here on the recently-released Google Pixel Tablet. Dropping to its holiday sale price today on Amazon, the new release sells for $399 shipped. It would normally set you back $499, and is now clocking in at $100 off for the first time. Our previous mention from the fall Prime Day festivities earlier in the month had it selling for $10 more, and now it’s dropping that extra cash to mark the best price we’ve seen to date. We explore the whole experience below the fold, or you can just hop over to our hands-on review, too.

Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form-factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts.

One of the neat things about the Pixel Tablet is that you can score extra versions of the Charging Speaker Dock in order to refuel or take advantage of the smart display mode in multiple rooms around the house. It’s also getting in on the savings on Amazon, with the dock now selling for $111 and comes in two different colors, should you want to leverage your savings towards expanding the whole experience throughout your entire home. That’s down from $129 and marking a rare chance in the first place to save.

Google Pixel Tablet features:

Engineered by Google, the Pixel Tablet is the first tablet with the Google Tensor G2 chip built in; it features Google AI for smooth streaming, high-quality video calls, an efficient battery, and more. The Pixel Tablet comes with a unique speaker dock that keeps it charged and ready 24/7 and doubles as a great-sounding speaker for room-filling music. The 11-inch screen with brilliant colors and adaptive brightness is perfect for streaming entertainment and editing photos and videos.

