Save $400 on Pixel Fold as Google’s first-ever foldable lands at new lows from $1,399

This year’s Black Friday Google Pixel Fold discount has entered the chat. If you’re looking for something more premium than the Pixel 8/Pro models seeing their first price cuts today, then the company’s first foldable is surely worth a look. The unlocked 256GB smartphone now drops down to $1,399 shipped on Amazon, where it falls from the usual $1,799 price tag. This is $400 off, and the expected Thanksgiving Week discount. You can also step up to the 512GB model at $1,519. Head below for more on the Google Pixel Fold deal.

Google’s first foldable, the new Pixel Fold, arrives powered by its new Tensor G2 chip and packs a folding 7.6-inch display on the inside. When closed, you’ll be able to use the 5.8-inch screen on the outside, which wraps up the more compact take on this style of smartphone. On the other side is a 48 MP camera sensor, completing the package you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Arriving as proof that foldable phone cases can actually be good – at least if our hands-on review is to be believed – these official Google Pixel Fold cases arrive as must-have add-ons to your new handset. They’re currently on sale from $38, and come comprised of a grippy, two-piece form-factor. Covering both halves of your foldable, the shock-absorbent case is made of a soft silicone that comes in hazel, bay blue, and porcelain white designs. So if you’re taking advantage of the first discount on Google’s first foray into the world of foldables and want some first-party protection to go with it, saving some cash is finally possible.

Just don’t forget that the Google Pixel 8/Pro are also on sale today. These new smartphones are seeing their first-ever price cuts to mark the holiday shopping occasion, and now start from $549. There’s $150 or more in savings across the pair of Tensor G3-powered handsets.

Google Pixel Fold features:

Meet Pixel Fold, the first foldable phone engineered by Google. All the power of the Google Tensor G2 chip – in a thin, pocket-size design. It’s a Pixel phone on the outside. And a big, immersive display on the inside for entertainment and multitasking. So you can do even more, in so many ways. Enjoy seamless multitasking with Split Screen; drag two apps up from the taskbar to quickly open them side by side, or open two tabs in Chrome to shop and compare.

