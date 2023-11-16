Dock your Pixel 8/Pro on Google’s Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) at the second-best price of $59

Reg. $79 $59
a close up of a stereo on a table

Picking yourself up a new Pixel 8/Pro today? Then you need to pair those Black Friday discounts with a price cut on the official Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen). Right now at Amazon, it is dropping down to $59 shipped from its usual $79 going rate. This is a 25% discount and the second-best offer to date. We last saw it sell for $2 less, which is the all-time low, back in September. Now today’s markdown arrives as the first offer since. Head below for more.

Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand kicks off with 23W charging that’s able to handle both the Pixel 8/Pro, as well as 7a and other devices, too. On top of just handling charging it’ll also turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts, ensuring that it can stand out from other chargers on the market. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

On the other hand, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo might be a better pickup if you’re looking to streamline an entire setup. Living up to its name with a 2-in-1 design, this charging stand will refresh your nightstand with a place to refuel both a Pixel 7 and its companion earbuds. While it lacks the same first-party design as above, there is some added peace of mind from the Made for Google certification that iOttie seals the deal with at $9 less than the Pixel Stand.

There are tons of ways to can take advantage of the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) today, including the first discounts on the just-released Google Pixel 8/Pro. Both of these handsets are ringing in the Black Friday season with some enticing offers that now start from $549. You can also dock the new Pixel Fold on Google’s companion stand, which is falling to a new all-time low at $1,399.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) features:

Meet the second-gen Pixel Stand from Google. It’s a superfast wireless phone charger with up to 23W of power. It works with compatible Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and Qi-certified mobile devices. Just set your phone down for a charge, even with a case. Excluding Pixel Buds A-series. Compatible with Pixel phones and wireless charging capabilities and many Qi-certified devices. Up to 23W with compatible Pixel phones and up to 15W with Qi EPP certified devices.

