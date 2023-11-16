New all-time low takes $100 off Google’s Nest Hub Max at $130, plus Nest Hub at $50

Rikka Altland -
Best BuyGoogle
From $50

As the early Black Friday savings goes live across the Google hardware lineup, one particular standout has a new all-time low on the Nest Hub Max up for grabs. Now live via Best Buy and B&H, you can drop the flagship Assistant smart display for $129.99 shipped. This is $100 off the usual price tag and marking the best discount we have ever seen. It beats our previous mention from back in October by an extra $34, as well. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review and we break down exactly why below the fold.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. 

While not marking a new all-time low, the more entry-level Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is also worth considering for bringing to your smart home at $49.99. Google’s latest Nest Hub takes on the same design as the first iteration, arriving with a 7-inch display resting on top of a fabric-covered base like we’ve seen in the past. There’s also the new Soli Sleep Sensing tech which allows it to monitor wellness overnight to complement all of the hands-free Assistant access as on the Nest Hub Max above. It’s 50% off the usual $100 going rate right now, too – marked down at both B&H and Best Buy.

But if you want the best of both worlds between a smart display and a more portable experience, we’re also tracking a chance to save on the Google Pixel Tablet. This is delivering all of the Nest display features above, just in a hybrid form-factor at $399. With $100 in savings, you can lock-in an all-time low while also saving on an extra Speaker Dock at $112.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

