Eddie Bauer Early Black Friday Sale is live for one day only with 50% off sitewide!

For one day only, Eddie Bauer is currently having its Early Black Friday Sale that’s offering 50% off select styles. No code needed and prices are as marked. Plus, take an extra 50% off clearance with code THANKFUL50 at checkout. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery! A highlight from this sale is the Chilali Faux Shearling-Fleece Full-Zip Mock Jacket that’s currently marked down to $70 and originally sold for $149. This jacket is a stylish layering piece you can dress up or down. It’s available in four color options, and you can choose from regular or tall sizing. Better yet, the material is infused with stretch for full mobility. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Microtherm 1000 Down Hoodie $239 (Orig. $399)
- Chilali Faux Shearling-Fleece Full-Zip Mock $70 (Orig. $149)
- StratusTherm Down Jacket $60 (Orig. $139)
- Guide Pro Lined Pants $59 (Orig. $99)
- Severson Moc Toe Boots $90 (Orig. $180)
Our top picks for women include:
- Guide Pro Ski Tour Pants $119 (Orig. $200)
- Glacier Peak Seamless Stretch Down Coat $175 (Orig. $349)
- Quest Fleece Joggers $30 (Orig. $60)
- MicroTherm 1000 Down Hoodie $239 (Orig. $399)
- Girl On The Go Insulated Trench Coat $115 (Orig. $229)
