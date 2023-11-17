Levi’s Early Black Friday deals offer 40% off best-selling styles + free shipping!

Levi’s is currently offering its Early Black Friday Sale to its Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) with 40% off hundreds of styles and complimentary delivery. However, you can still save if you don’t want to sign-up for a membership with 30% off discounted at checkout. Levi’s is known for its classic denim that you can wear for years and a standout from this sale is the 511 Slim Fit Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to $54 and originally sold for $90. These jeans are infused with stretch for full mobility and comfort throughout the day. You can choose from several wash colors and they have a tapered hem that’s highly flattering. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links