Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Old Man’s Journey, Grimvalor, Crying Suns, more

As we approach Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the App Store is beginning to launch some major deals on top-tier titles and we have a new collection of them waiting down below the fold. These deals join offers on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, Apple Watch SE 2, and the new M3/Pro MacBook Pro models, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Old Man’s Journey, Grimvalor, Crying Suns, Slay the Spire, Unpacking, 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s early Black Friday iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Hot Lap League: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Silver Screen Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Zoo Park Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Unpacking: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Slay the Spire: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Forager: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $0.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ProCamera. Manual RAW Capture: $10 (Reg. $18)

Early Black Friday game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening, Kirby, Mario Strikers, and more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Gods Wars II-Blade of Lucifer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $9 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Potion Explosion: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hexologic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $11.50 (Reg. $16.50)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DM1 – The Drum Machine: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Photomator $10 (70% off)

Old Man’s Journey features:

A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans. A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery. Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations. Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles. Apple Design Award

