Apple Watch SE 2 now starts at new $179 lows (Reg. $249+) with carbon neutral design

New all-time lows are live on the latest Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. These more affordable Apple smartwatches now come with a Carbon Neutral seal of approval attached, and clock in with lower starting prices than ever. The GPS 40mm style now sells for $179 shipped from its usual $249 going rate. It’s one of the first chances to save so far, and beats our previous mention by an extra $40. Today’s offer is the best we’ve ever seen at $70 off and also comes backed by the added benefits of the environmentally-friendly promise. The larger 44mm models are also on sale, dropping down to $209 from its $279 price tag. Head below for more.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Speaking of Series 9, don’t forget that we’re currently tracking the best prices yet on the more flagship end of the lineup. New all-time lows are here ahead of Thanksgiving week, dropping Apple Watch Series 9 to prices starting at $349. We also have Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale for $739 this week.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Available in a range of sizes and colors, with dozens of bands to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!