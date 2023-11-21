Early Black Friday game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening, Kirby, Mario Strikers, and more

Justin Kahn -
50% off From $30
Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals

Alongside the physical Black Friday Switch game deals you’ll find below, Nintendo has now launched its annual Cyber Sale loaded with a series of digital titles that have now been matched at Amazon. You’ll find all of the options waiting on this landing page, headlined by Kirby and the Forgotten Land at $41.99, down from the regular $60 to deliver a rare price drop on the latest title in the series. But you’ll also find offers ready and waiting on titles like the GTA Trilogy, Yoshi’s Crafted World, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and more. Just be sure to scope out the physical titles below as some of them are going for a touch less.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals

Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals now live!

Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live!

Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set

Amazon PlayStation/Xbox Black Friday game sale now live

PlayStation digital Black Friday sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off

Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live: Over 930 titles up to 50% off

Xbox Series X|S Black Friday console deals now live!

NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

And even more…

***Xbox officially unveils upcoming Black Friday deals

***Sony details upcoming PlayStation Black Friday deals

