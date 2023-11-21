Save $400 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at new $1,599 all-time low

If you’re not sold on the new M3 machines from Apple, then today’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro discount should be an even better value. Right now via Best Buy, you can score the previous-generation professional MacBook for its best price ever of $1,599 shipped. Today’s discount applies to the 512GB SSD model with 16GB of RAM and a Space Gray finish. It’s down from $1,999, and clocks in with $400 in savings attached. We’ve never seen it sell for this price before, with this new all-time low also beating our previous mention by an extra $200.

Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet.

There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip. Earlier this year, I just personally upgraded to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro from an M1 Pro model, and have been surprised by how snappy the macOS experience is even compared to the previous-generation model.

If you’re actually thinking that you should go with the latest from Apple, you at least won’t be left paying full price. You can currently lock-in early Black Friday pricing on the new M3/Pro MacBook Pro models at Amazon. The lineup starts from $1,449 for the base M3 version, and delivers up to $200 in savings on both 14- and 16-inch machines.

14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Take on demanding projects with the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU cores, up to 19 GPU cores, and up to 32GB unified memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU cores, up to 38 GPU cores, and up to 96GB unified memory. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. And the MacBook Pro laptop delivers exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!