Tested: Bellroy makes nice leather iPhone 15 cases, but you’ll have to wait for the Action Button cover

Bellroy unleashed its 2023 leather iPhone 15 cases shortly after the latest Apple handsets debuted on stage, and now it is time to take a closer look. The latest from Bellroy offers fans of Apple’s now defunct leather solutions an option for wrapping iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max in genuine leather despite Cupertino’s move over to the divisive FineWoven treatment. New colorways and similar treatment as last year’s offering are back again for the latest Apple handsets, but are they worth the cash? Head below to find out in the latest entry to the Tested with 9to5Toys series.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Bellroy leather iPhone 15 case collection review

Bellroy Phone Case – 3 Card features:

Integrated storage for up to 3 cards

Smooth premium leather where you touch most

Tough polymer bumpers where you need them

Soft microfiber interior

Qi or MagSafe charging requires removal of the case

Bellroy Mod Phone Case + Wallet features:

Wireless charging compatible

Edge-to-edge eco-tanned leather

Slim wallet fits up to 3 cards

Magnetic ModRail locking system keeps the wallet firmly attached to the phone case

Bellroy Leather Case features:

Premium, eco-tanned leather wrapped edge-to-edge

Flex polymer protection at the corner

Super slim profile

Soft microfiber lining

9to5Toys’ Take

The new iPhone 15 leather Bellroy cases present a smooth-to-the-touch treatment made from “premium hides tanned under gold-rated Leather Working Group environmental protocols, then dyed through so they age gracefully.” It is definitely soft, but it feels more like rubber to me. You’re not getting that sort of subtle grain found in some of the leather cases we have tested out thus far in 2023 or even in years past. It’s not bad or cheap by any means, but just know you’re getting a much smoother, processed-feeling approach with the Bellroy leather than some of the others out there. It is also worth noting that my older iPhone 13 model, which was in and out of use for quite some time, did age quite nicely. I’m into that kind of slight patina and scratching that leather can develop over time…some aren’t.

The brand is once again employing anodized aluminum button covers here, and I’m here for it. I’ve always been a big fan of these metal buttons that retain the clicky feel of the Apple hardware through the case, and Bellroy has achieved that this year.

One thing of note here is the Action Button cover. There isn’t one – yet.

Bellroy’s current iPhone 15 collection designs feature a cutout to allow the Action Button to pop through the case, but the company is “currently testing an updated design featuring a button in place of the cutout.” Folks unhappy with the current cutout design are “entitled to a replacement once these arrive in November.”

This is indeed a shame for me. I, for one, do not particularly love the cutout here – you really have to squeeze your finger in there to engage it. This isn’t all that much different from using the old flip switch on older iPhone case models, but you don’t get to feel the haptics of holding the Action Button down this way. Or at least I don’t. I’m not entirely disappointed, but I prefer the cases out there with the button cover as opposed to this cutout job.

The inside is a highlight, though, with a soft microfiber lining. On the Mod Phone Case + Wallet and flat Leather Case, it feels almost like a shammy material, while the Phone Case – 3 Card feels slightly different, something akin to a very fine and soft wool. Either way, it’s a solid and much-appreciated design touch overall, and you’ll also find the same material lining the inside of its integrated and removable wallets.

With soft, environmentally-conscious leather, metal button covers (almost) all the way around, and a soft landing pad for the Apple handset, the new Bellroy iPhone 15 cases are worth a look. While personally, I might wait until November to scoop up the new Action button cover-equipped model, if that’s not important for you, they are solid options. Starting at $59 and ranging up to $95 with the MagSafe wallet included, they certainly aren’t the most affordable, and I do wish they started at $39. If you’re still considering scoring one after reading this review, you likely won’t be disappointed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!