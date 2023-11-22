Best Black Friday smart TV deals up to $1,500 off: Hisense, TCL, Amazon, LG, more from $110

It is now time for our annual roundup of the best Black Friday smart TV deals. Many of the best scheduled smart TV deals are indeed already live, including a series of doorbuster offers on more affordable models, and we will be updating this post as more roll-in for Thanksgiving day and again for Black Friday. We are tracking hundreds and even thousands of dollars in savings on 2023 models from brands like Hisense, TCL, LG, and more alongside offers on Amazon’s range of smart Fire TV displays, Sony options with exclusive PS5 features, and special bonus offers on the latest LG OLED smart TVs with as much as $500 in Visa gift cards attached. So if you’re in the market to land a new display this year, you’ll almost certainly want to do it while we are tracking new all-time lows and deep price drops on all of the best brands. Head below for a closer look at the 2023 collection of the best Black Friday smart TV deals.
Best Black Friday smart TV deals
While you will find the best offers we are tracking right now organized by brand in the various sections laid out down below, we will start off with some particular standouts and doorbusters. Up top here, you will find some of the most notable doorbuster offers that are now live and ready for the taking in the budget-friendly category alongside a series of standout offers on other 2023 models from Hisense, LG, TCL, and more. This is also the place where we will be updating this post across the next 48 hours and into Black Friday weekend as more deals pop up from major retailers.
Updating…
- TCL 55-inch Class S4 $260 (Reg. up to $380)
- Hisense 85-inch U8 series mini-LED Google Smart TV $1,290 (Reg. $2,000+)
- Hisense 50-inch 4K A6 UHD Smart Google TV $180 (Reg. $280)
- TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV $188 (Reg. $379+)
- TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV $228 (Reg. $429+)
- VIZIO 75-inch Class V-Series 4K LED HDR Smart TV $488 (Reg. $600+)
- TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV $2,498 (Reg. $4,000)
- LG 65-inch OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV $1,597 (Reg. $2,500)
- With $100 Visa gift card
- LG 65-inch OLED evo G3 Smart OLED TV $2,297 (Reg. $3,300)
- With $200 Visa gift card
- LG 77-inch OLED evo G3 Smart OLED TV $3,497 (Reg. $4,500)
- With $350 Visa gift card
- LG 83-inch OLED evo G3 Smart OLED TV $4,997 (Reg. $6,500)
- With $500 Visa gift card
- And even more…
Hisense Black Friday smart TV deals
- 55-inch U8 series mini-LED Google Smart TV $698 (Reg. $1,100)
- 65-inch U8 series mini-LED Google Smart TV $897 (Reg. $1,400)
- 85-inch U8 series mini-LED Google Smart TV $1,290 (Reg. $2,000+)
- U6 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TVs from $348 (Reg. $580+)
- U7 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TVs from $700 (Reg. $800+)
- And even more…
TCL Thanksgiving and Black Friday smart TV deals:
- TCL 55-inch Class S4 $260 (Reg. up to $380)
- TCL 65-inch Class S4 $350 (Reg. up to $530)
- TCL 75-inch Class S4 $500 (Reg. up to $650)
- TCL 55-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $498 (Reg. $650+)
- TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $648 (Reg. $1,000)
- TCL 75-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $898 (Reg. $1,400)
- TCL 85-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $1,498 (Reg. $2,200)
- And even more…
LG 2023 model OLED displays with bonus gift cards:
- LG 55-inch OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV $1,297 (Reg. $1,900)
- With $75 Visa gift card
- LG 65-inch OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV $1,597 (Reg. $2,500)
- With $100 Visa gift card
- LG 77-inch OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV $2,497 (Reg. $3,600)
- With $200 Visa gift card
- LG 55-inch OLED evo G3 Smart OLED TV $1,797 (Reg. $2,500)
- With $150 Visa gift card
- LG 65-inch OLED evo G3 Smart OLED TV $2,297 (Reg. $3,300)
- With $200 Visa gift card
- LG 77-inch OLED evo G3 Smart OLED TV $3,497 (Reg. $4,500)
- With $350 Visa gift card
- LG 83-inch OLED evo G3 Smart OLED TV $4,997 (Reg. $6,500)
- With $500 Visa gift card
- And even more…
Amazon Black Friday smart TV deals:
- Amazon Fire TV 2-Series models from $110 (Reg. $200+)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series from $380 (Reg. $450+)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series from $280 (Reg. $400+)
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD from $250 (Reg. $370+)
- And even more…
And here are the Black Friday prices we are currently tracking on Amazon’s Fire TV streaming and audio gear:
- All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $16 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick $20 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube $110 (Reg. $140)
- All-new Fire TV Soundbar $100 (Reg. $120)
- And even more…
Samsung Black Friday smart TV deals:
- 2023 Crystal UHD 4K CU8000 Series from $348 (Reg. $400+)
- 2023 QLED 4K Q60C Series from $398 (Reg. $500+)
- 2023 QLED 4K Q70C Series from $748 (Reg. $1,000+)
- 2023 QLED 4K Q80C Series from $798 (Reg. $1,000+)
- 2023 QLED 4K Q60C Series from $898 (Reg. $1,200+)
- 2023 Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C from $998 (Reg. $1,200+)
- 2023 OLED 4K S95C Series from $2,398 (Reg. $3,300+)
- And even more…
Samsung The Frame:
- The Frame 85-inch: $3,298 (Reg. $4,298) | Amazon and Samsung
- The Frame 75-inch: $2,000 (Reg. $2,998) | Amazon and Samsung
- The Frame 65-inch: $1,598 (Reg. $1,998) | Amazon and Samsung
- The Frame 55-inch: $998 (Reg. $1,498) | Amazon and Samsung
- The Frame 50-inch: $898 (Reg. $1,298) | Amazon and Samsung
- The Frame 43-inch: $798 (Reg. $998) | Amazon and Samsung
- The Frame 32-inch: $548 (Reg. $598) | Amazon and Samsung
- And even more…
Sony 2023 model Smart TV deals:
- Sony X90L LED BRAVIA XR Smart Google TVs from $898 (Reg. $1,300+)
- Sony A80L OLED BRAVIA XR Smart Google TVs from $1,398 (Reg. $1,900+)
- Sony X93L mini-LED BRAVIA XR Smart Google TVs from $1,598 (Reg. $2,400+)
- Sony X77L 4K Ultra HD TVs from $348 (Reg. $450+)
- Sony X80K 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TVs from $598 (Reg. $700+)
- And even more…
Updating…
