Early Black Friday game deals: Mortal Kombat 1 $40 low, Street Fighter 6, Sonic, and much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesBlack Friday 2023
New lows $40
Mortal Kombat 1

Alongside the physical Black Friday Switch game deals you’ll find below, Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the new Mortal Kombat 1 for Xbox Series X at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a 43% price drop and the best we can find. While we have seen the Switch and PS5 version drop down to as low as $45 previously, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked since release earlier this year. This is the latest iteration of the long-running franchise set in a new universe crafted by the “Keeper of Time and protector of Earthrealm, Fire God Liu Kang.” Alongside new support Kameo fighters, this reimagined take on the MK universe features a host of familiar fighters alongside some brand new characters as well as an immersive new story campaign – “Fight through a brand new story featuring your favorite Mortal Kombat characters like you’ve never seen them before.” Head below for the rest of the best early Black Friday game deals.  

Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals

Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals now live!

Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live!

Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set

Amazon PlayStation/Xbox Black Friday game sale now live

PlayStation digital Black Friday sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off

Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live: Over 930 titles up to 50% off

Xbox Series X|S Black Friday console deals now live!

NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

And even more…

***Xbox officially unveils upcoming Black Friday deals

***Sony details upcoming PlayStation Black Friday deals

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Black Friday 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apogee Black Friday: New lows on world-class interfaces...
Always get the comfy seat during outings with GCI’...
Score a Magic Bullet 7-piece Personal Blender at the pr...
KeySmart iPro Apple Find My key organizer hits all-time...
Doorbuster alert: TCL 55- and 65-inch smart 4K TVs with...
Greenworks adds 80V cordless tools to Black Friday deal...
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port falls t...
Official Bellroy Black Friday sale now live: Tech organ...
Load more...
Show More Comments