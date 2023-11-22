Early Black Friday game deals: Mortal Kombat 1 $40 low, Street Fighter 6, Sonic, and much more

Alongside the physical Black Friday Switch game deals you’ll find below, Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the new Mortal Kombat 1 for Xbox Series X at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a 43% price drop and the best we can find. While we have seen the Switch and PS5 version drop down to as low as $45 previously, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked since release earlier this year. This is the latest iteration of the long-running franchise set in a new universe crafted by the “Keeper of Time and protector of Earthrealm, Fire God Liu Kang.” Alongside new support Kameo fighters, this reimagined take on the MK universe features a host of familiar fighters alongside some brand new characters as well as an immersive new story campaign – “Fight through a brand new story featuring your favorite Mortal Kombat characters like you’ve never seen them before.” Head below for the rest of the best early Black Friday game deals.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania $20 (Reg. $45)
- Octopath Traveler II $39 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $35 (Reg. $35)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line $29 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tunic $21 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $10 off
- Everybody 1-2-Switch! $10 off
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $45 (Reg. $70)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals now live!
Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live!
Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set
Amazon PlayStation/Xbox Black Friday game sale now live
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Starfield: Standard Edition $55 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $38 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $20 (Reg. $30)
- Stray $24 (Reg. $40)
- Lies of P $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $35 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $40 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $35 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $70)
- God of War Ragnarök from $35 (Reg. $70)
- NHL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $35 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
PlayStation digital Black Friday sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off
Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live: Over 930 titles up to 50% off
Xbox Series X|S Black Friday console deals now live!
NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
And even more…
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Lies of P $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $49 (Reg. $70)
- Lords of the Fallen $49 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $17 (Reg. $20+)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League pre-order $70
- EA SPORTS FC $35 (Reg. $70)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Wild Hearts $33 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Superstars PS5 from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
***Xbox officially unveils upcoming Black Friday deals
***Sony details upcoming PlayStation Black Friday deals
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!