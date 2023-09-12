MUJJO’s iPhone 15 case collection arrives with brand new leather Shield model and more

The new MUJJO iPhone 15 cases have arrived. The brand was among our favorite in the leather category last year and an easy pick for our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases – be sure to check out our hands-on review for more details there. This year it is expanding its iPhone 15 case collection with a new model alongside the return of its fan-favorite leather variants. The 2022 lineup was highlighted by the brand’s attention to detail with soft microfiber lining to hug your precious Apple device, high-quality leather treatments, metal button covers, and decorative stitching details, just to name a few, and the 2023 iPhone 15 cases will be much of the same on that front. Head below for a closer look at the MUJJO iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Max cases.

New MUJJO iPhone 15 cases

Update: Some models aren’t in-stock yet, but will be very soon

This year’s collection will once again include its Full Leather and and the Full Leather Wallet cases with an integrated wallet stitched on to the back of the case. But it is also ushering in a brand new design for 2023 known as the MUJJO iPhone 15 Shield Case – a new impact-resistant model that combines “market-leading impact protection with our super-clean, refined aesthetic.”

We are also seeing new colorways on select wallet models alongside the Japanese microfibre lining we loved last year, enhanced machined metal protection around the iPhone 15 Pro and Max camera arrays, and more.

Here’s a closer look at each of the new MUJJO iPhone 15 cases:

All-new MUJJO Shield Case $59

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Max ImpactCore tchnology provides unrivaled shock absorption Drop protection rated to 5 metres/15 feet

Rear camera bump protects lenses. Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully Luxurious Japanese microfibre lining provides a satin-like finish DriTan water-free leather tanning



The new MUJJO Shield case eschews the brand’s usual black, brown, and Monaco blue colorways in favor of a straight black or Steel blue treatment. It also appears to only be available for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models at launch.

MUJJO Full Leather and Leather Wallet iPhone 15 Case $49 – $59

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Max Wrapped leather or machined-metal rear camera bump protects lenses 1mm raised leather bezel protects screen from abrasive surfaces

Protection in a slim profile that follows the contours of your phone. Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully Luxurious Japanese microfibre lining provides a satin-like finish DriTan water-free leather tanning New burgundy colorway



For this year’s iPhone 15 Full Leather and Leather Wallet Cases, the Pro and Pro Max variants will come in starting at $54, a few bucks less than the $49 you’ll pay for the standard and Plus sizes. The cases for Apple’s pro handsets will also feature “machined-metal rear camera bump protects lenses” as opposed to the leather wrap mentioned above.

