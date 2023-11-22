Satechi takes 35% off entire collection of 9to5-favorite iPhone, Mac, and iPad accessories

Satechi is now offering its best sale of the year across just about everything it sells. You’ll find a collection of its latest Apple accessories including some of our favorite iPhone chargers, Mac power stations, iPad cases, and so much more. Right now when you apply code BFCM35 at checkout, you’ll be able to take 35% off almost everything. Today’s sale is an extra 5% below our previous exclusive discount, and offers new all-time lows across tons of different recent releases. You can shop the entire Satechi sale right here, or just head below the fold as we dive into some of our favorite highlights from the sale.

Here are some of our other top picks:

Earlier we mentioned exclusions, and it’s worth circling back to at least note what you won’t be able to save on with our code. There’s only one product that’s in stock that Satechi isn’t taking 35% off, with the new Vegan-Leather Magnetic Wallet Stand not making the cut. Otherwise though, you’ll be able to save on everything else that the company makes just by applying out code.

Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station features:

Level up with the 200W 6-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger by Satechi. This elegant yet powerful charger allows you to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously driven by industry-leading GaN technology for a fast, reliable, and safe charge. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we’ve reduced the size of our chargers without compromising power. Equipped with 6 USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 200W, this charger is the perfect solution to power up your power-hungry devices.

