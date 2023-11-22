Stanley’s early Black Friday sale takes 25% off mugs, cups, and steins from $15

Stanley 1913 – maker of cups, steins, mugs, camping accessories, and more – has launched its early Black Friday sale starting from as low as $15, and up to 25% off select products with free shipping on orders over $65. While best known for its viral Stanley Cup, there is plenty more that Stanley has to offer. The Classic Stay Hot French Press is now available for $52.50, down from its original price of $70, and is a great way to brew coffee for you and your friends. The Classic Easy-Pour Growler holds 64 oz of liquid, with an easy-to-clean wide mouth and the ability to keep your beer cold for 24 hours – grab it for $42.75. Another great gift idea from Stanley is the Classic Legendary Food Jar, coming in at $29.95, which is the perfect camping accessory to keep your food hot or cold while out on the trail. Head below for more details on Stanley’s early Black Friday sale.

Boasting seven colorways and double-wall vacuum insulation, The Classic Stay Hot French Press is going for $52.50. This French press is ideal for making a delicious cup of coffee for you and your friends and features an easy-to-pour ergonomic handle, an integrated steel coffee press, and will keep liquid hot for four hours. For the tailgater, Stanley has The Classic Easy-Pour Growler, which allows you to easily transport your liquid while keeping it extra cold for up 24 hours – now going for $42.75, 25% off its original price. If you’re looking to buy a gift for someone outdoorsy who loves to camp, look no further than Stanley’s Classic Legendary Food Jar coming in at $29.95. Ideal for camping, hiking, fishing, and more, this food jar will keep soups and chilis hot for up to 15 hours and seals tightly so you don’t have to worry about leaks.

Other products we love from Stanley’s early Black Friday sale:

More on The Classic Stay Hot French Press:

Great coffee is meant to be shared and this large capacity French press can brew enough for your whole crew. There’s a stainless steel mesh filter to keep grounds in place so you get a bold, full-flavored cup of coffee with minimal sediment, every time. Vacuum insulation also keeps everything piping hot until the moment you’re ready to pour. Built rugged for the outdoors, but so good you’ll probably use it at home daily.

