Hydrow’s Black Friday sale: $1,745 Hydrow Rower, $750 in savings with $300 in gifts ($1,050 value)

Hydrow, the connected smart rowing company, has announced its Black Friday deal that is now live. The deal includes both the Hydrow Rower and the Hydrow Wave Rower, both of which offer a heap of savings. The Hydrow Rower is now available for $1,745, marked down from $2,495, and the Hydrow Wave Rower is going for $1,445, down from $1,895. The rowers are identical in features except for size, and Hydrow’s Black Friday deal includes an additional $300 in savings on gifts – for both rowers – which includes a machine mat, a heart rate monitor, and an on the mat kit. Shipping is free. Head below to learn more about Hydrow’s Black Friday deal.

The Hydrow Rower comes in at $1,745 and gives an immersive, full-body workout perfect for breaking a sweat from the comfort of your home. Hydrow’s patented technology makes you feel as if you’re on the water, and the workouts are led by expert athlethes and former Olympians. Additional features include the ability to compete in a leaderboard, metric tracking, a 22″ touchscreen, and the ability to connect instantly with bluetooth. You can also seamlessly connect other smart devices to the Hydrow Rower to enhance your workout and sync your performance. For storage purposes, both the Hydrow Rower and Hydow Wave Rower have easy upright storage, allowing you to clear space when the rower is not in use.

The Hydrow Wave Rower is 30% smaller and lighter than the Hydrow Rower but has all of the same features of the Hydrow Rower, and is now available for $1,445 in a variety of colorways. To sweeten the deal this Black Friday, a purchase of either rowing machine includes with it a machine mat, a heart rate monitor, and an on the mat kit, offering an additional $300 in savings.

More on the Hydrow Rower:

Featuring a sleek aluminum and steel frame, the Hydrow Rower exemplifies innovative design, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of any home. Its ergonomic seat and handle seamlessly blend style and comfort, delivering an exceptional workout experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!