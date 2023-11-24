Ray-Ban’s Black Friday updates your shades with 50% off best-sellers + free shipping

Ali Smith
50% off + free shipping

The Ray-Ban Black Friday Flash Event is live and offering up to 50% off top-selling styles. Prices are as marked. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Clubmaster Classic Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $155 and originally sold for $221. These sunglasses can be styled by anyone and dressed up or down seamlessly. The polarized lens helps you to see clearly and it’s available in nine color options. Plus, each sunglass comes in a leather case that’s convenient for carrying. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Ray-Ban include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
