OtterBox Cyber Tuesday 35% off sitewide: 15W MagSafe stands, iPhone cases, more

Update: OtterBox has now transitioned its Black Friday/Cyber Monday sitewide sale over to the Cyber Tuesday event with even deeper deals across the board. The brand offered 25% off everything this past weekend, but is now offering 35% off for today only

The official OtterBox Black Friday sale is now live! Joining the Amazon Black Friday deals, OtterBox has launched a sale of its own, offering a straight up 25% off everything on its site. That includes the new lineup of iPhone 15 cases (as well as previous-generation models, Samsung Galaxy covers, and more) along with its MagSafe charging stands, and rugged outdoor gea. Pricing starts at just over $11, delivers some of the lowest prices we have tracked on the MFi approved (15W) charging gear as well as other newer releases, and there’s no coded required to redeem the deals. While we do see sitewide OtterBox events throughout the year for the various holidays, most of those events serve up 20% sitewide savings, if that. Everything on the entire official OtterBox site is now on sale so be sure to dive in before the event shuts down. Head below for a closer look at some top picks from the OtterBox Black Friday sale.

OtterBox Black Friday sale – MagSafe chargers

OtterBox iPhone/smartphone Black Friday deals:

OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe features:

  • 15W optimal wireless charging
  • Refined design, multi-device wireless charging station
  • Solid aluminum construction with durable weighted design
  • Product guarantee
  • Strong magnetic alignment and attachment
  • iPhone, phone case, Apple Watch and AirPods sold separately
  • Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe Sleek with premium materials and fingerprint-resistant finish
  • Suspends iPhone securely in all orientations while charging, streaming and connecting
  • Wirelessly charges iPhone and AirPods*
  • Apple Watch charger integrated into stand

