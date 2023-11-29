Sun Joe’s 1,450 PSI electric pressure washer now at 50% off for $114 (Reg. $229)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT Electric Pressure Washer for $113.53 shipped. Down from its $229 price tag for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, prices have been further cut since the holiday events to the second-lowest price of 2023 that we have tracked. Today it comes in as a 50% markdown off the going rate, coming in to beat its Thanksgiving week discount by $26. With its 14.5A motor, this pressure washer offers you 1,450 PSI to demolish every last piece of dirt, grease, gunk, and grime. You’ll be able to choose either a low setting or a high setting depending on your cleaning needs, and the onboard 54.1 fluid-ounce detergent tank lets you dial-in just the right amount of detergent to give your cleaning blast a boost. With a twist of the nozzle you can adjust the spray angle from zero to 45 degrees, and the washer itself is designed to shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to save you energy and costs.

If you’re looking for more power and portability with less weight, Amazon is still offering the Sun Joe SPX160E-MAX Electric Pressure Washer for $65. Its 11A motor is able to provide up to 1,600 PSI of spray power, making it ideal for use on your homes, RVs, cars, trucks, boats, and even decks, driveways, and patios. It comes with a quick-connect 15-degree nozzle, a turbo nozzle, as well as an onboard 15 fluid-ounce foam cannon to cover more stubborn cleaning jobs. It also features Sun Joe’s total stop system that shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to save you energy and money while prolonging its motor’s life.

SPX4003-ULT Electric Pressure Washer

[POWERFUL]: 14.5-amp motor

[PRESSURE SELECT TECH]: Choose from two powerful cleaning options – LOW for everyday dirt, grease grime, and HIGH to tackle your toughest cleaning tasks

[ADJUSTABLE]: Twist nozzle to adjust angle of spray from 0-45°

[TSS (Total Stop System)]: Automatically shuts off the pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

[INCLUDED]: Pressure washer, an extension wand and a 20-foot high pressure hose, power cord with GFCI protection, garden hose adapter, needle clean-out tool, detergent tank, utility brush, and wheel/rim brush

