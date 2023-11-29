TP-Link’s latest Tapo RGBW Matter Smart Bulb hits Amazon all-time low at $13 Prime shipped

Joining a host of ongoing holiday deals on TP-Link smart home gear, Amazon is now offering its new Matter-certified Tapo RGBW Smart Light Bulb for $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18, this is 28% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model launched in mid-September and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to provide a unified control setup with other Matter-compatible smart home gear, it works alongside Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings products. This is a 1100-lumen LED smart bulb capable of both warm white and multi-color action, all of which is controllable via your smartphone and voice commands. Scope out our launch coverage and head below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, today’s Matter bulb offer is far from the only TP-Link holiday discount we are tracking right now. Featuring a large list of discounted smart home gear, including everything from additional bulbs and smart plugs to camera systems, switches, and more, you’ll want to browse through everything right here. With prices starting from $12 Prime shipped, this is a great chance to shore up your own setup or even grab some sweet stocking stuffer gifts. 

Over in our smart home hub is where the rest of the holiday price drops are waiting. One of which has the Philips Hue HomeKit smart plug on sale for $29 shipped right now, joining this deal on the Wyze Cam OG and Govee’s new Glide Hexagon Ultra smart light panels, just to name a few. 

Matter devices work with any certified platform such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home & SmartThings. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline. Take control of your smart home with Matter Multi-Admin by granting access to trusted individuals to manage your devices with ease and security. Tapo L535E provides 1100 lumens of crisp, high-quality lighting, which is brighter than most standard 800-lumen smart color bulbs. It can brighten up your daily routine or activities and is ideal for any space in your home that requires brighter lighting. Easily design scenarios with various vivid colors for your daily routine or special activities with this smart light bulbs. Adjust the brightness from 1% to 100% conveniently with the Tapo app.

