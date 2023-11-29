Under Armour takes up to 60% off sitewide + an extra 30% off your puchase with this promo code

Under Armour takes up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 30% off your purchase with code UAHOLIDAY at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on sweatshirts, joggers, outerwear, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Drive Tapered Pants that are currently marked down to $60 and originally sold for $85. These pants are available in five color options and they’re great for everyday wear. The material is infused with stretch for full mobility and the material is water-resistant. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Under Armour customers and they would make a fantastic gift idea. Find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!