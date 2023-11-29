Under Armour takes up to 60% off sitewide + an extra 30% off your puchase with this promo code

Ali Smith -
FashionUnder Armour
60% off + 30% off
Under-Armour-Holiday

Under Armour takes up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 30% off your purchase with code UAHOLIDAY at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on sweatshirts, joggers, outerwear, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Drive Tapered Pants that are currently marked down to $60 and originally sold for $85. These pants are available in five color options and they’re great for everyday wear. The material is infused with stretch for full mobility and the material is water-resistant. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Under Armour customers and they would make a fantastic gift idea. Find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Under Armour

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
New low hits Philips’ 2200 auto espresso machine ...
Insta360 Link webcam features an auto-tracking gimbal t...
Hands-on: Tribit Stormbox Flow portable speaker is a so...
Weber’s SmokeFire EPX6 wood pellet grill receives...
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter now 50% off at $10, plu...
You can still score holiday pricing on Apple Watch Seri...
Anker’s 30W Nano 3 iPhone 15 charger is down to $...
Sun Joe’s 1,450 PSI electric pressure washer now ...
Load more...
Show More Comments