Foxpark’s Solar 1080p Wireless Backup Cam falls 40% to new all-time low of $96 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the Foxpark Solar Wireless Backup Camera for $95.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon and using the promo code 8QMTQKNN at checkout. Down from its usual $160 price tag, this is only the second discount that we have tracked for this camera, with today’s deal giving you a combined 40% off the going rate. It beats out our previous mention last month by $13, marking a new all-time low. This solar-powered backup camera comes with an HD 1080p 5-inch monitor to deliver a vivid picture that displays more detail while you’re reversing. The small solar panel is able to provide ample charging for the camera in strong sunlight, with the option to recharge it via its USB port during darker days or seasons. It comes with a IP69 waterproof rating, ensuring it can stand up against adverse weather. The camera installs within a few minutes, all that is needed is a single screwdriver. Head below to read more.

Amazon is also offering a similar deal on the Auto-Vox V5PRO 1080p 9.35-inch OEM Rear View Mirror Camera for $155 shipped, after clipping on-page $50 off coupon and using promo code 3O9HBVD5 at checkout. Equipped with dual 1080p cameras, the 9.35-inch rear view mirror’s touch screen display is able to provide you “a super clear and smooth video experience,” allowing you to see in far greater detail than standard mirrors. It also ensures you’ll receive a much wider view of your surroundings, greatly reducing blind spots while also utilizing a laminated screen to eliminate glare from strong sunlight, and a IMX307 sensor that minimizes the shine of headlights while in night vision mode.

And if you’ve been considering the need for a dash cam inside your car, check out some of the models we covered during VIOFO’s Black Friday sales. The main deal in the post has since gone back to its high MSRP, however some of the additional dash cam models are either at minor discounts or their regular prices are more in the affordable range of today’s main deal.

Foxpark Solar Wireless Backup Camera features:

【HD 1080P 5″ Monitor & Vivid Image】The wireless backup camera equipped with HD 1080P 5″ Monitor, delivers a vivid image avoiding color differences during day and night. Especially in low-light or dark environments, displaying more details ensures your safety while reversing. Worry-free parallel park and reverse.

【Rechargeable Backup Camera With Solar Powered】The wireless backup camera for trucks features a solar panel to keep your device fully charged in strong sunlight, meeting your long-term travel or driving needs. You may also recharge the portable camera with a USB port in winter or in times of lack of sunlight.

【Dual-channel to Cover More Blindspots】The rear view camera is easy to disassemble and you can install the portable camera on the front/rear/side of the vehicle to monitor your baby/ puppy etc. Also can be used as a trailer hitch camera to provide a comprehensive view of the road conditions. Ideal for blind-spot viewing on small RV.

