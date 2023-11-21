VIOFO’s multi-channel dash cams offer 1440p and 1080p resolutions starting from $70

Viofo Black Friday deals have now gone live, taking up to 36% off its collection of dash cameras, with the largest discount being on the T130 3-Channel Dash Cam for $179.99 shipped. Down from its regular $280 price tag, this camera has seen seven previous discounts over the year, all of them falling within the same $184 to $196 range. Today’s deal amounts to a 36% markdown off the going rate, coming in $34 under the current used pricing and marking a new all-time low. We’ve put together a list of our favorite deals below, or you can browse the sales page here.

The T130 combo offers a 128 GB SD card as well as a 140-degree 1440p front camera and two 165-degree 1080p cameras for the rear and interior of your vehicle – all of them shooting at a 30fps frame rate. The system comes equipped with a high-performance Sony IMX335 Starvis Sensor for the front and rear cameras and an Omnivision sensor for the interior camera, with four infrared LEDs alongside WDR technology so that the picture quality is always crystal clear, even in poor lighting conditions. All the cameras have built-in Wi-Fi, allowing them to connect to the VIOFO app on your IOS or Android devices so that you can manage settings and check live view or playbacks instantly. It also offers three parking modes and Auto Event Detection to record anything and everything that happens around your vehicle when you’re not nearby. Head below to learn more.

Other VIOFO Black Friday dash cam discounts:

You can also check out our past coverage of the Auto-Vox V5PRO 1080p 9.35-inch OEM Rear View Mirror Camera, equipped with dual 1080p cameras, the rear view mirror’s touch screen display is able to provide you “a super clear and smooth video experience,” allowing you to see in far greater detail than standard mirrors.

T130 3-Channel Dash Cam features:

【Voice Notification】 The spoken English language voice notifications will remind users of the setting changes such as audio recording on/off to help you properly finish the setup wizard and diagnose issues, allowing you to track the status of the dash camera easily.

【GPS Logger】 It can log the precise current speed and GPS location, time stamp can be embedded in the video. Real-time speed would display on car camera screen in KM/H or MP/H.

【3 Parking Mode Solutions】 T130 Quad HD dash cam offers 3 parking modes. Auto Event Detection automatically starts recording with events detected. Time Lapse records a video at low frames continuously. Low bitrate keeps on-going recording in mini files, helping save SD card memory. The parking modes are suitable for the front inside and rear camera recording simultaneously.（ VIOFO HK4 Acc Hardwire Kit for T130: B09MRVP2PX）

【Loop Recording &Emergency Lock】 When the memory card reaches the storage limit, the car camera will automatically use the newest video file to overwrite the oldest video file. The built-in G-sensor can automatically lock the video when the camera detects shaking or collision to prevent important videos from being overwritten during loop recording.

