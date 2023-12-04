KitchenAid’s retro-modern Metal Semi-Auto Espresso Machine now $196 (Reg. $350)

Justin Kahn -
Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Metal Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine (KES6503) from $195.49 shipped. Regularly $350 and currently on sale for $230 directly from KitchenAid, this is up to 44% or $154.50 off and the lowest price we can find. This is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for this particular model. Featuring that unmistakable modern-retro KitchenAid aesthetic, today’s deal joins ongoing price drops on Breville and Philips machines as the lowest-priced option of the three. Features include a 58-mm commercial-grade portafilter with “two recessed spouts to enable a flat base for easier, more stable tamping vs. traditional residential espresso portafilters.” From there, you’ll also find a dosage selector for single or double shots and an integrated steam wand for “silky foam at the touch of a button.” Head below for more details and coffee makers. 

More coffee machine deals:

You’ll also want to scope out this deal on Ember’s 14-ounce Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 and then swing by our home goods hub for more. Some highlights you’ll find there include Magic Bullet’s wireless blender and tumbler combo as well as Breville’s Bluicer blender and juicer combos with as much as $200 in savings at the ready via Amazon. All of the details you need on those offers are right here

KitchenAid Metal Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine features:

  • The first residential espresso machine with dual, smart temperature sensors that actively communicate with each other throughout the brew process to ensure optimal temperature and an authentic tasting espresso.
  • 58-mm commercial-grade portafilter helps maintain optimal heat through extraction. Designed with 2 recessed spouts to enable a flat base for easier, more stable tamping vs. traditional residential espresso portafilters.
  • Dosage selector allows users to easily prepare one or two espresso shots at the press of a button, and can be programmed to your preferred shot size.
  • Make Delicious Lattes and Cappuccinos with the steam wand, for silky foam at the touch of a button.
  • Cup warmer on top of the machine to preheat your cups while you’re brewing your perfect espresso shot.

