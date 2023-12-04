Actual 2-ft. electric Xbox Mini Fridge down at $198, or thermoelectric cooler model for $40

Walmart is now offering the larger-sized 3.2 cubic-foot Xbox Series X Mini Fridge down at $198 shipped. And this isn’t one of the smaller thermoelectric cooler models, but rather a regularly $240 electric refrigerator with temperature control. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on this one and the best we can find. If you are into the smaller thermoelectric cooler model, that one is currently selling for $39.97 shipped, down from the regular up to $88 list at Walmart. The biggest complaint about the smaller model is that it’s really just an Xbox cooler that looks like a fridge, but the larger size option changes all that. It can hold more than a dozen drinks in its door alongside a 91L capacity in the main compartment with a pair of removable shelves, bottom pullout bin, eight beverage cradles, and an 11L chiller compartment. If you you’ve been looking for a proper electric Xbox mini fridge or are just looking to complete the collection, now’s your chance. Head below for more details.

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge features:

Ready to take your chill to the next level? This Xbox Series X Compact Refrigerator is more. More than a thermoelectric cooler, this appliance is a proper refrigerator with temperature control (on an Xbox sphere logo, no less) and a chiller compartment that reads “Power Your Dreams.” That works out well if you’re dreaming of a frosty beverage, because this beast comes in at just under 3″ tall and holds more than a dozen drinks in its door alone. That sort of snack capacity will keep even the most hardcore players gaming into the wee hours of the night. It’s the ideal solution for a dorm room, studio apartment, office cubicle, or anywhere that space is a premium and eating happens.

