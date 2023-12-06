Peloton Tread+ now available for $4,995 ($1,000 in savings)

Laura Rosenberg
$4,995

Peloton today released its latest piece of connected hardware, the Peloton Tread+, available for preorder coming in at $4,995 through January 9. If you have someone in your life who loves their at-home exercise equipment, Peloton remains the gold standard in connected fitness, and the Peloton Tread+ would be the perfect gift for the workout enthusiast this holiday season. Shipping is free and the price includes delivery and setup. As with all of Peloton’s connected hardware, a Peloton membership comes at an additional cost of $44/month to access Peloton’s content library. Head below for more details on the Peloton Tread+.

There are so many features of the Peloton Tread+ that it’s difficult to know where to start. The treadmill is designed with comfort in mind, featuring a rubberized slat belt that provides you with a cushioned space meant to energize you while running or walking. The Peloton Tread+ – available for $4,995 – is fitted with safety features including a safety key, a stop button, and a first-of-its-kind Rear Safety Guard to ensure that you are at ease while you exercise. Additional highlights include a 20W built-in soundbar, intuitive speed knobs and jump buttons, on-screen metrics, and the ability to custom-build your own workout. Being that the Peloton Tread+ is a connected piece of hardware, you can also of course connect any ANT+ heart rate monitor, your Apple Watch, and the Strava app to the Peloton Tread+, unlocking further insights into your workouts. Speaking of insights, with the Peloton Tread+ you can also see which muscles you’ve worked over the last 7-10 days, and Peloton will recommend classes for you to take that will target muscle groups you aren’t currently hitting during a workout.

With the Peloton all-access membership you not only have access to Peloton’s wide-reaching library of content for running classes, you can also access yoga, HIIT, and more off to the side of the Peloton Tread+ via the Peloton app. For $4,995, you’ll want to get this deal on the Peloton Tread+ while it lasts.

More on Peloton Tread+

Immerse yourself in a workout that feels larger than life with the 32″ tilting touchscreen, perfect for workouts on the Tread+ and off. Transport yourself to the studio with the powerful 20 W built-in soundbar. The center tray holds up to 2 bottles and a few small items to ensure you have what you need, when you need it. See who’s in class, give out high-fives, and chase others up the Leaderboard for some friendly competition.

