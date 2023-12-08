adidas Last-Minute Gifting Sale takes up to 65% off hundreds of top sellers from $7

Ali Smith -
65% off from $7
a close up of a footwear

adidas is checking off your Christmas list with up to 65% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. adiClub Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale are the UltraBoost Light Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $76 and originally sold for $190. These shoes are available in 23 color options and are great for all kinds of workouts, especially running. It’s made of hundreds of boost capsules that burst with epic energy every time your foot hits the pavement. The sock-like design is supportive and allows you to slip on the shoe in a breeze. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include: 

Our top picks for women include:

