You’ll definitely want to catch these six new Pokémon keyboards from Higround

If you’ve wanted a Pokémon keyboard, Higround is making your dreams a reality as it’s set to launch six new designs this afternoon. Complete with designs centered around Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise, as well as some other iconic Kanto designs that Trainers should recognize, the new releases are available as part of a limited-edition collaboration with the Pokémon Company.

Earlier this year I wrote up a story detailing all of the gear that I personally use in my workstation. That Behind the Screens coverage left me bombarded with tons of questions about where I got my Pokémon keyboard. And while that was a custom piece, I now finally have an alternative to recommend for any Trainers looking to bring a bit of Kanto vibes to their setups.

Higround today is launching its latest themed set of keyboards, and this time it is all things Pokémon. There’s going to be six new releases dropping later today, each of which takes the company’s standard HG Summit 65 keyboard and infuses it with a whole lot of theming. The builds are 65% keyboards that ditch the number pad in favor of a very compact typing experience.

As far as designs go, you’ll be able to bring home one of six different options. All three of the Kanto starter final evolutions are taking the spotlight, with the Higround Pokémon keyboard collection highlighting Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise. There’s also going to be a Mewtwo model, which comes joined by a standard Poké Ball colorway and one rocking quite a few different Poké Ball types.

Each one also forgoes the usual letter printing on each key in favor of a maximalist design that spotlights each Pokémon. These are very much so made for keyboard enthusiasts, and the form-over-function design certainly makes that clear.

Alongside the themed keyboards, Higround will also have some new Pokémon mousepads available. You can get a glimpse of them in the photos above, but there’s an entirely different set of Pokémon taking the spotlight here.

The new Pokémon Higround Keyboards will be launching right at 3 p.m. EST (or 12 p.m. PT). If you want one, you’re going to have to try your hand at scoring them right at launch, as we’re expecting the collection to sell out pretty quickly. Pricing on the collection starts at $145 for the keyboards, while the mousepads will sell for $50 each.

