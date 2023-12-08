Sonos holiday sale delivers smart soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers by Christmas from $119

Sonos is back with one last chance to save on its popular lineup of smart home speakers and home theater upgrades. Whether you’ve been eyeing that Sonos Arc soundbar or want to see what all the fuss about its new Era 100 speaker is all about, the savings are offering the best prices of the year across just about everything the company sells. Shipping is free across the board, and many of the savings are even matched over at other retailers like Crutchfield. We break down all of our favorites below the fold.

Home theater gear:

Standalone speakers:

Sonos Era 100 features:

The compact and humidity-resistant Era 100 lets you enjoy the convenience and sound quality that made Sonos famous, in just about any room you’d like. This next-gen speaker offers some exciting upgrades over its predecessor, the Sonos One. These include built-in Bluetooth for even more listening flexibility and a 47% faster processor for improved stereo separation and detail. And its mid-woofer is 25% larger, giving it stronger, richer bass. Use one Era 100 by itself, or pair two together for an even bigger, more spacious sound.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!