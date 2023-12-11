New SteelSeries Alias USB and pro XLR mics see first Amazon deals today starting from $150

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $180+ $150
SteelSeries-microphones for gamers-Alias-pro-02

Amazon is now offering the first deals on the SteelSeries Alias USB and XLR microphones. You’ll find the SteelSeries Alias USB Microphone on sale for $149.99 shipped, down from the regular $180. And the SteelSeries Alias XLR Pro Kit with the included audio interface going for $299.99 shipped, down from the regular $330 list. Both offers are the first notable deals we have tracked and subsequent Amazon all-time lows. These microphones initially released back in October of this year, shortly before they landed in our list of our favorite gaming and streaming gear of 2023. Get a closer look right here and you’ll find even more details down below. 

As we detailed previously, the Alias USB mic is the latest from the brand, purposefully built for gaming, broadcasting, and podcasting. It features a large capsule to “capture wide range of vocals,” LED monitoring, and a customizable RGB downlight that illuminates from the bottom of the microphone down onto the included desktop stand. The pro kit model includes a similar form-factor, just with XLR connectivity and the interface you’ll need to connect it to your setup. More details can be found right here

If a more entry-level microphone will suit your needs, the ongoing price drop on the HyperX SoloCast is a solid option. Now sitting as one of the lowest-priced models from a reputable brand, you can bring this USB microphone home for just $30 shipped. All of the details you need are waiting in our previous deal coverage

SteelSeries Alias Microphone features:

Mic for gaming, broadcasting, and podcasting, level up your stream with Alias and free audio software. Capture a wide range of vocals with a capsule up to three times bigger than other mics. Sonar is the ultimate audio solution, with mixing, easy drag ‘n’ drop app routing, AI noise cancellation, and more (free to download). Check the audio levels and mute status at a glance with green-to-red lighting right on the mic. Enhance the ambiance with a customizable RGB light emanating from below the mic. 

