Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys support falls to $279 (Reg. $329), with keypad bundle at $349

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock+ Smart Lock for $278.99 shipped. This is a return to the Black Friday price we saw last month, and marks one of the first overall chances to save. It drops all four finishes from the usual $329 price tag and is the second-best discount to date. If you’d like to be able to punch in codes right at the front door, Best Buy has a bundle available that includes the smart deadbolt as well as the Level Keypad and hub at $349. This package is $80 off the usual $429 and is on sale for an all-time low. We explore the whole experience of what earns this smart lock the plus in its name in our hands-on review, or just go get the rundown below the fold.

Level Lock+ is the latest addition to the brand’s family of invisible smart locks. And as enticing as the minimal form-factor is, it isn’t the big selling point this time around. The new Lock+ is one of the few models on the market period equipped with Apple Home Keys support. So on top of leveraging Siri and HomeKit to unlock the front door, you’ll also be able to unlock by just tapping your iPhone to the lock thanks to NFC. In true Level fashion, there is then a sleek design that can hardly be identified as a smart lock.

While you’ll have to spring for the bundle to take advantage of it , the Level Keypad is a great add-on that brings yet another option to unlock the front door into play. The wireless form-factor can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys, and our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac offers a more complete rundown of the features, as well.

Level Lock+ features:

TAP TO ACCESS YOUR HOME using Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys. This Apple home key compatible lock opens a world of possibilities when it comes to going in and out of your home. Simply tap Lock+ with your compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, just as you would tap to pay for your groceries or buy a cup of coffee. Customize your settings for additional ways to lock and unlock your door, using the touch of a finger, a key fob or key card, your iOS or Android smartphone with the Level App, voice commands using Siri, or even a regular key.

