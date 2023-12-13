Fossil Last Chance Gifting Event takes 40% off full-price styles + free shipping

Ali Smith -
FashionFossil
40% off + free shipping

Fossil’s Last Chance Gifting Event offers 40% off full-price items. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Townsman Chronograph Brown Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $96 and originally sold for $160. This watch is a great option for holiday gifting and will easily elevate any look. Better yet, you can engrave each piece for a personalized touch. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Fossil customers. Head below to find even more deals, and you will want to stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Fossil

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Ubquiti’s new Pro Max 24 PoE switch simplifies rack m...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Laura’s five favorite fitnes...
Bose holiday gold and silver special edition QuietComfo...
Android game and app deals: MEGA MAN X DiVE, Heroes of ...
Just $30 gets you a lifetime FastestVPN Pro subscriptio...
OtterBox last-minute gifts sale – 35% off sitewide: ...
JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar with AirPlay 2 still r...
Champion one-day-only sitewide sale: Up to 50% off best...
Load more...
Show More Comments