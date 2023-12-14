Bring home a black/white Nintendo Switch OLED console today down at $290 (Reg. $350)

Alongside the ongoing offers on Nintendo’s official holiday Switch bundles, Mon0price is now offering the black/white OLED  Switch console down at $289.99 shipped. Regularly $350, you’ll find them via Amazon at the full $349 right now, with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. While we have seen some fleeting offers for less throughout the year, those were few and far between, making now a notable chance to land Nintendo’s latest console for less. You’re looking at the best display Nintendo has shipped yet alongside enhanced speakers and the upgraded docking experience. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review right here and then head below for more. 

Dive into our hands-on review of Nintendo’s Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle and then check out the rest of the holiday hardware offers still live below:

Then go scope out your 2023 Switch gameplay stats as part of Nintendo’s official yearly recap. We are also tracking PowerA Switch controllers from $13and plenty of holiday price drops on Nintendo Switch games in this morning’s roundup

Nintendo OLED Switch Console features:

  • 7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop
  • Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection
  • 64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage
  • Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.
  • Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con con

