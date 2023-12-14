Carhartt’s new markdowns up to 50% off: Best-selling sweatshirts, more from $7

Ali Smith -
FashionCarhartt
50% off from $7

Carhartt is checking off your last-minute shopping list with up to 50% off t-shirts, sweatshirts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Loose Fit Midweight Logo Sleeve Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $41 and originally sold for $60. This sweatshirt is available in sixteen color options and would make a fabulous gift idea. It can be worn throughout any season and paired with any bottom in your wardrobe. With over 3,000 positive reviews, this sweatshirt is rated 4.5/5 stars from Carhartt customers. Score even more deals by heading below, and you will want to stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

