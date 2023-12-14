Carhartt’s new markdowns up to 50% off: Best-selling sweatshirts, more from $7

Carhartt is checking off your last-minute shopping list with up to 50% off t-shirts, sweatshirts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Loose Fit Midweight Logo Sleeve Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $41 and originally sold for $60. This sweatshirt is available in sixteen color options and would make a fabulous gift idea. It can be worn throughout any season and paired with any bottom in your wardrobe. With over 3,000 positive reviews, this sweatshirt is rated 4.5/5 stars from Carhartt customers. Score even more deals by heading below, and you will want to stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional deals today.

