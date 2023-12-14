PDP’s new solar Nemesis Xbox Media Remote hits new $15 all-time low for the holidays

After first surfacing back in August of this year, we are now tracking the best price ever on the new PDP Nemesis Media Remote for Xbox Series X|S. Regularly $25, after clipping on the on-page coupon, you can knock the total down to $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a straight up 40% price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, this model combines USB-C charging and a built-in solar panel “so you never need to buy batteries again.” Joining the motion-activated backlit buttons, you’ll find volume controls, power, pause, and your usual Xbox controls – A, B, X, and Y – alongside the officially licensed treatment. As a special bonus for the environmentally-conscious, it is made of 50% recycled plastics. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details. 

We are also still tracking a notable deal on the 8Bitdo Xbox media remote with motion-activated backlit buttons, but that one will cost you a couple bucks more than today’s lead deal and doesn’t include the solar action. Even the standard PDP Xbox Media remote is selling for $18 Prime shipped at the moment. In fact, as of right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any officially licensed Xbox media remote for less than the $15 sale price of the PDP Nemesis

Check out some of the Xbox gifts and stocking stuffer deals we are tracking below:

  • Xbox Series S – Starter Bundle $239 (Reg. $300)
  • Microsoft’s official wireless gamepads from $45
  • 8Bitdo’s light-up Dual Xbox Controller Charging Dock at $25
  • 8Bitdo’s Xbox Series X|S arcade stick now back down at $71
  • SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset hits $40

PDP Nemesis Media Remote for Xbox Series X|S features:

  • Features ECO solar power/charging so you never need to by batteries again. Enjoy the ease of charging your remote by indoor light, outdoor light, or USB-C.
  • Made from 50% recycled plastics to reduce environmental waste
  • Motion activated backlit buttons help you find controls in the dar
  • Quickly navigated Xbox media apps and access volume controls, power, pause, common Xbox controls like A, B, X, Y and more

