Deep deal knocks 50% off Razer’s battlestation-worthy Seiren V2 X USB Mic at $50

Amazon is now offering a particularly notable deal on the Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Microphone at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is up to 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also undercuts our $70 mention from back in October to match the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This model sits in between the $39 Seiren mini and the $150 Seiren V2 Pro to deliver a notable middle ground with a price to match. It is centered around a 25mm condenser capsule with what Razer calls “impressive sensitivity…capable of capturing your voice with a high degree of accuracy.” A supercardioid pickup pattern is in place, making this model great for spoken word in streams, podcasts, and video calls alongside a digital limiter to prevent harsh clipping and distortion without you needing to tinker with the levels. The built-in mute and gain controls are joined by an audio output jack for your headphones as well as a built-in shock absorber, allowing the “Razer Seiren V2 X…to dampen vibrations so anyone listening is protected against potentially loud, jarring noises.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and down below.

As we touched on above, if a more entry-level solution from the brand will suit your needs, look towards the Seiren mini. This model delivers a similar, albeit more compact, form-factor and that same Razer vibe for more than $20 less than today’s lead deal.

We are also tracking the first deals on Sennheiser Profile streaming mic and its best-in-class boom arm as well as the brand new SteelSeries Alias USB and pro XLR mics. Just be sure to swing by our 2023 holiday gift guide for musicians and content creators if you’re looking for some more ideas on what to get that special creative someone in your life too – you’ll find everything from mics and accessories to interfaces, speakers, and more.

Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Microphone features:

25mm Condenser Microphone: The mic’s impressive sensitivity is capable of capturing your voice with a high degree of accuracy especially at higher frequencies – speak directly into the top of the mic for optimal performance

Supercardioid Pickup Pattern: Designed to suppress noise from the back and sides, so it can capture your voice clearly without picking up on background sounds like typing or mouse clicks

Integrated Digital Limiter: Programmed to automatically prevent clipping and peaking so there’s no reason to worry about your voice breaking up or sounding noisy while streaming

Mic Monitoring: By plugging a headset into the mic you’re able to hear yourself speak, which makes it convenient for maintaining optimal mic audio levels and talking on chaotic voice channels

