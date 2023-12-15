Under Armour cuts 40% off sitewide before Christmas + free shipping on all orders!

Under Armour is offering 40% off sitewide including new arrivals and clearance with code HOLIDAY at checkout. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Storm Armour Down 2.0 Vest that’s currently marked down to $72 and originally sold for $120. This vest is available in three color options and features a highly packable design that’s great for traveling with. It’s a perfect option for layering and its exterior is water-resistant. Plus, the hand pockets are zippered to store essentials and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tech Team 1/4-Zip Pullover $30 (Orig. $45)
- Rival Fleece Hoodie $33 (Orig. $55)
- HOVR Turbulence 2 Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $100)
- Storm Armour Down 2.0 Vest $72 (Orig. $120)
- Essential Fleece Hoodie $36 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for men include:
Our top picks for women include:
- ColdGear Infrared Down Crinkle Vest $120 (Orig. $200)
- Meridian Cold Weather Crew $54 (Orig. $90)
- Unstoppable Fleece Crop ¼ Zip $60 (Orig. $100)
- Unstoppable Joggers $60 (Orig. $100)
- Unstoppable Fleece Full-Zip $66 (Orig. $110)
Our top picks for women include:
