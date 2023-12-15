Under Armour cuts 40% off sitewide before Christmas + free shipping on all orders!

Ali Smith
40% off + free shipping
a pair of shoes

Under Armour is offering 40% off sitewide including new arrivals and clearance with code HOLIDAY at checkout. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Storm Armour Down 2.0 Vest that’s currently marked down to $72 and originally sold for $120. This vest is available in three color options and features a highly packable design that’s great for traveling with. It’s a perfect option for layering and its exterior is water-resistant. Plus, the hand pockets are zippered to store essentials and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

