DURACELL’s new MagSafe power stations look like giant D batteries [Deals]

We have a late contender for best MagSafe accessory of the year. DURACELL’s new lineup of portable power stations is finally shipping, delivering what is effectively just an upscaled battery. They can charge more than just a gizmo, with upwards of 250W of power and built-in MagSafe charging pads.

No, you didn’t get shrunk down in size, these DURACELL portable batteries really are that big. Each one really does just look like a giant D battery, but packs far more capable charging tech than just the ability to power up a toy or gadget. There are a pair of different models available, each of which shares the same design. The charging features are largely the same, just with different battery capacities.

First up is the M250 power station, which fittingly boasts a 250W output. There’s an internal 219Wh battery, and backs that with a full AC outlet. There’s also two USB-C ports below, as well as a pair of USB-A slots. There’s also a MagSafe-compatible magnetic charging pad on the top that rests on a hinge which can rotate up in order to reveal a nook for AirPods.

Then there’s the M150 Power Station from DURACELL which steps down to a smaller size and capacity. It has a 150W output and a 91Wh capacity from its internal battery. There’s the same roster of USB-C and USB-A ports, but it does ditch the AC outlet. You’ll find the same 7.5W magnetic charging pad on top and stowaway slot underneath, too.

To help make refueling the built-in battery easier, DURACELL includes a charging dock with both of the different models. It’s a pretty basic little dock that plugs into the wall, but you can rest either the M250 or the M150 Power Station right on top of it to recharge, avoiding having to plug it right into the wall directly. I just wrote about how much I loved the feature with Anker’s latest power stations, and much of that same sentiment is certainly going to carry over to these new releases today.

DURACELL is also celebrating the launch today with a pair of Amazon discounts. Right now you can score the M250 power station for $199 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It’s down from $249 and saves you $50 for the first time. Then there’s the DURACELL M150 power station, which sells for $129 after you’ve clipped the coupon from its usual $159.

