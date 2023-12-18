Nike’s Last Minute Gift Ideas up to 60% off: Shoes, apparel, accessories, more from $8

Nike is offering up to 60% off last minute gifts for the entire family. Prices are as marked and no code is needed. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $102 and are very on-trend for this season. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at $135 and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The neutral coloring is highly versatile, and it has a rigid outsole with a lift to promote traction and give you extra height. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 Sneakers $102 (Orig. $135)
- Air Jordan 1 Mid SE $108 (Orig. $135)
- Blazer Low ’77 Jumbo Sneakers $72 (Orig. $100)
- Air Max Flyknit Racer $90 (Orig. $160)
- Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top $60 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Therma-FIT Swift Vest $75 (Orig. $115)
- Solo Swoosh Fleece Joggers $51 (Orig. $100)
- Waffle Debut Vintage Sneakers $69 (Orig. $80)
- High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets $57 (Orig. $75)
- Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket $163 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!