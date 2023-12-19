adidas End of Year Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $8: UltraBoost, more

The adidas End of Year Sale is offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. adiClub Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the X_PLRBOOST Sneakers that are currently marked down to $128 and originally sold for $160. These shoes are great for running, training sessions, hiking, and more. They offer a slightly curved base to help propel you forward as well as give you a natural stride. This style is available in eighteen color options and with nearly 300 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.8/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- X_PLRBOOST Sneakers $128 (Orig. $160)
- UltraBoost 1.0 Shoes $86 (Orig. $190)
- Adizero SL Running Shoes $108 (Orig. $120)
- Go-To Quarter-Zip Jacket $111 (Orig. $130)
- Supernova 2.0 Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cloudfoam Pure Shoes $38 (Orig. $75)
- Stan Smith Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
- Adizero SL Running Shoes $84 (Orig. $120)
- Switch FWD Running Shoes $98 (Orig. $140)
- Racer TR23 Shoes $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
