Logitech’s G502 HERO 25K DPI wired gaming mouse falls to 2023 low of $35 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Logitech G502 HERO Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $5 off coupon. Down from its usual $50 price tag and higher $80 MSRP, this mouse has spent the year keeping between $36 and $45, with the occasional bumps up to its list price. Today’s deal comes in as a 56% markdown off its MSRP and marks the lowest price of 2023. Overall, this is the second-lowest price we have tracked behind 2022’s all-time low.

Equipped with a Hero 25K sensor that offers a 25,600 max DPI sensitivity, this gaming mouse delivers 1:1 tracking that keeps mouse movement matched with on-screen movement, as well as zero smoothing, filtering, and acceleration. It features 11 customizable buttons alongside its onboard memory that allows for custom commands on each, as well as five profiles which you can switch between. You can arrange, add and/or remove up to five 3.6-gram weights that are inside the mouse for a more personalized weight and balance tuning. Like many modern mice, you’ll be able to fully customize its RGB lighting – match colors, create your own, or sync colors with other Logitech gear. Head below to read more.

Amazon is also offering the Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $57, down from $100. Also equipped with a Hero 25K sensor, this mouse offers many of the same features as the above mouse, but within a wireless format. It comes in at 95 grams, with 10 grams of optional weight and default LightSync RGB lighting enabled. It has six customizable buttons that can also save multiple profiles for easy switching between games. It offers a 35-hour battery life which can be ignored altogether by pairing it with a Logitech G Powerplay Wireless Charging Mouse Pad.

And if you’ve been wanting to take advantage of holiday sales to upgrade your battlestation, check out our PC upgrade gift guide here, for a wide array of affordable options to enhance your gameplay experience. You can also head to our PC gaming hub to keep informed on the best PC deals as they roll in.

G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse features:

Hero 25K sensor through a software update from G HUB, this upgrade is free to all players: Our most advanced, with 1:1 tracking, 400-plus ips, and 100 – 25,600 max dpi sensitivity plus zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration

11 customizable buttons and onboard memory: Assign custom commands to the buttons and save up to five ready to play profiles directly to the mouse

Adjustable weight system: Arrange up to five removable 3.6 grams weights inside the mouse for personalized weight and balance tuning

Programmable RGB Lighting and Lightsync technology: Customize lighting from nearly 16.8 million colors to match your team’s colors, sport your own or sync colors with other Logitech G gear

Mechanical switch button tensioning: Metal spring tensioning system and pivot hinges are built into left and right gaming mouse buttons for a crisp, clean click feel with rapid click feedback

1 year hardware limited warranty. USB report rate: 1000Hz (1ms)

Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM

