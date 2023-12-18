New low hits Ninja’s 14-in-1 Combi All-in-One Multi-Cooker Air Fryer at $150 ($80 off)

Amazon’s now offering its best price yet on the Ninja SFP701 Combi All-in-One Multi-Cooker Air Fryer at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230, you’re looking at a solid 35% or $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal undercuts our mention from a couple months back by $30 to deliver a new Amazon all-time low as well. It is still shipping in time for Christmas at the time of writing. You’re looking at a 14-in-1 multi-cooker that can bake, roast, air fry, slow cook, sous-vide, and more, alongside special settings for rice, pasta, and pizza. According to Ninja, it is the only cooker you’ll ever need with the ability to prepare entire meals in 15 minutes and enough space to cook 4 cups of rice, a 6-pound chicken or, 2 pounds of French fries at the same time – it also ships with the Combi Cooker Pan, crisper tray, and bake tray. Head below for more details.

The Ninja deals are flying now ahead of the holidays with deep price drops live on everything from coffee makers and cookers to ice cream makers and pizza ovens. Check them out below:

Then head over to our home goods hub for even more deals including Keurig’s SMART latte coffee maker. This model is still delivering in time for the big day and is still sitting at the lowest price we have tracked all year with as much as $100 in savings attached. Scope out the details here.

Ninja SFP701 Combi All-in-One Multi-Cooker Air Fryer features:

Combi Meals, Combi Crisp, Combi Bake, Rice/Pasta, Sear/Sauté, Steam, Bake, Toast, Pizza, Slow Cook, Proof, Sous Vide, Air Fry, Broil. Cook your proteins, veggies, and pasta or grains all at the same time and make a meal 50% faster than in a wall oven. With its all-in-one functionality and included accessories, the Ninja Combi is the only appliance you will ever need—no more cluttered countertops and endless piles of dishes to clean afterward. The Combi Cooker Pan doubles as a serving dish and all accessories are dishwasher safe to make cleanup a breeze.

