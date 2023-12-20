Apple’s official iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Clear Case hits $25 at Amazon (Reg. $49)

Rikka Altland -
Smartphone Accessories
Reg. $49 $25

Amazon is now offering the official Apple iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe for $24.84. Delivery is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is just shy of 50% off the usual $49 going rate and marking an all-time low. We have seen this price once before, but today’s offer is the best in months and beats our previous Thanksgiving Week mention by an extra $5. There are some other iPhone 14 series clear cases on sale below, but the pricing isn’t quite as good as the 14 Pro.

Alongside the iPhone 14 Pro version, you can also score the rest of last year’s official clear cases on sale. The three other models sells for under $35, with discounts landing from $49. Regardless of which handset you have, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too.

Official MagSafe clear cases on sale:

They’re designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, and I particularly like being able to slide a Pokémon card or instant camera film into back for a little personalization. Alongside just protecting your device, it’ll let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device.

iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 14 while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

